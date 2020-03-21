AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 670,689 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,871,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 670,689 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.19% of Cirrus Logic worth $154,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.