AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 77,532 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 77,532 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $164,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. State Street Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,231,000 after purchasing an additional 121,185 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,887,918,000 after purchasing an additional 443,415 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,235,000 after purchasing an additional 108,253 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,079,000 after purchasing an additional 419,980 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,298,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,909,000 after purchasing an additional 242,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.95.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $166.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $162.19 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $738,162.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,045,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total value of $571,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,258 shares of company stock worth $20,712,432. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

