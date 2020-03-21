AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 189,796 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Teledyne Technologies worth $160,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,863,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 782,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 632,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TDY shares. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.50.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $233.66 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

