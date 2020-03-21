Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $0.65 on Top Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Aragon has a total market cap of $21.08 million and $1.93 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00010500 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Liqui, HitBTC and GOPAX. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.02718557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00195109 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00040724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,615,203 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Bitfinex, IDEX, HitBTC, Upbit, Liqui, GOPAX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

