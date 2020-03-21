Arcblock 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.96 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Arcblock has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00001156 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, LBank and Bithumb. Arcblock has a total market cap of $7.03 million and $5.96 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.97 or 0.02656853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00193432 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00040586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00036088 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BitMart, Gate.io, OKEx, DDEX, Bibox, CoinBene, DragonEX, Bithumb, Cobinhood, IDEX, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.