ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Shares Purchased by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 750.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of ArcelorMittal worth $29,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 61,204 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 186,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. 3.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $7.74. 7,058,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,008,670. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.21. ArcelorMittal SA has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $24.19.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal SA will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.