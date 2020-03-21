Ardor One Day Volume Hits $1.77 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Ardor has a market capitalization of $34.69 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000558 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Upbit and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005956 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008462 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, Poloniex, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.