Ark (ARK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.22 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Ark has a market cap of $19.64 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 148,235,344 coins and its circulating supply is 118,921,082 coins. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, Livecoin, Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Cryptomate, COSS and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

