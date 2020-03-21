ArtByte (ABY) Market Cap Hits $2,158.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ArtByte alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00623084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016022 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008086 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About ArtByte

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArtByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArtByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.