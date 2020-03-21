Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 1,225.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,005. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average of $94.14. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

