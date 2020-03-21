Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on APAM. ValuEngine raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

NYSE APAM opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $38.09.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 180.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 101.87%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.02 per share, with a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,483.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,916,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.