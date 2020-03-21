ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 135.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises approximately 1.3% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $32,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ASML by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 18.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on ASML from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.33.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $216.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. ASML Holding NV has a one year low of $182.77 and a one year high of $319.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.32.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

