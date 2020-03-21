Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Million

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages expect Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report $3.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.77 million. Assembly Biosciences reported sales of $3.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $17.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $27.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.67 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $19.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 611.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASMB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $309,000.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply