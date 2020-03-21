Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Million

Brokerages expect Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report $3.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.77 million. Assembly Biosciences reported sales of $3.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $17.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $27.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.67 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $19.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 611.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASMB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $309,000.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

