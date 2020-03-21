Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $14.34 Million Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $14,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,759,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 64.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,601,000 after buying an additional 72,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,284 shares of company stock worth $6,504,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.63. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.60%.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

