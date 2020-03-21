Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of OGE Energy worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Dennis bought 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $25.71 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

