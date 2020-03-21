Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 10,061 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,061 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $12,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $12.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

