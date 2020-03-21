Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 11,558 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 323,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,558 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.22% of Cousins Properties worth $13,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,013,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,621 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,967,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,475,000 after purchasing an additional 651,508 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 288,657 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. ValuEngine raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

NYSE CUZ opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67. Cousins Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 39.46%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

