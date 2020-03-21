Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,244 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Equifax worth $12,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX stock opened at $105.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.75. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.35 and a 52 week high of $164.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.63 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

In other Equifax news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

