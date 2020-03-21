Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,355 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Cerner worth $12,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Cerner by 322.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 261,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 199,650 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,326,000 after purchasing an additional 108,967 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 246,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after buying an additional 40,594 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,426,000 after buying an additional 101,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.62. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra lifted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cerner from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

In other Cerner news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

