Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 7,680 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Alliant Energy worth $12,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,065,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,969,000 after purchasing an additional 696,570 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,240,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,701,000 after purchasing an additional 62,314 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,864,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,486,000 after purchasing an additional 589,067 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,086,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,899,000 after purchasing an additional 106,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,858,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,560 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNT. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $60.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.30.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

