Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Northern Trust worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 167.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after acquiring an additional 166,740 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 38.9% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Northern Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,807,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 489,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,707,000 after buying an additional 33,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $64.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.48. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

