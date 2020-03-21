Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of SBA Communications worth $14,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications stock opened at $229.33 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $191.59 and a 12-month high of $309.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.99 and a 200 day moving average of $250.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.78 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.14.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.46, for a total transaction of $1,217,257.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,754,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total transaction of $450,022.14. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,500.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,244 shares of company stock valued at $40,935,832. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

