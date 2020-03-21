Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 547.09 ($7.20).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price (down previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

In related news, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 20,301,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.26), for a total transaction of £81,205,048 ($106,820,636.67).

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 153.20 ($2.02) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $376.32 million and a PE ratio of -3.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 354.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 465.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,194.80 ($15.72).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

