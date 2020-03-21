Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

ATRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Astronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 408.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 50,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Astronics by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,628,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,857,000 after buying an additional 711,435 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Astronics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. Astronics has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $198.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astronics will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

