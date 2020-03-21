Asura Coin (ASA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Asura Coin (CURRENCY:ASA) traded up 119% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Asura Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. In the last week, Asura Coin has traded up 136.5% against the US dollar. Asura Coin has a market cap of $8,388.19 and $73.00 worth of Asura Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Asura Coin Token Profile

Asura Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,932,400 tokens. Asura Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@asuracoin. The official website for Asura Coin is asuracoin.io. Asura Coin’s official Twitter account is @asuracoin. The Reddit community for Asura Coin is /r/AsuraCoin.

Buying and Selling Asura Coin

Asura Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asura Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asura Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asura Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

