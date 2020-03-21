ATC Coin (ATCC) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $8,471.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00618087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008217 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,482,072 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

