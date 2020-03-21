Atheios Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Atheios has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Atheios has a market capitalization of $3,236.00 and $4.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

