Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,255 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Athene worth $25,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Athene by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 60,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Athene alerts:

ATH traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $16.72. 4,347,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,692. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.48, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.96. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.18.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.