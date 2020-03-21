Atlas Protocol (ATP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.30 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $4.30 million and $596,826.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.02748141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00195163 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040689 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

