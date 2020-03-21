Atomic Wallet Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $680.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0970 or 0.00001551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $609,405.13 and approximately $680.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.08 or 0.02767688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00194454 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00040749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,284,542 tokens. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.