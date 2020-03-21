Atonomi Market Capitalization Achieves $71,790.87 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $71,790.87 and $31.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, BitForex and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Atonomi has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00053902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000617 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.22 or 0.04335918 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00069624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00038249 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016234 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00012111 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003788 BTC.

About Atonomi

Atonomi is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

