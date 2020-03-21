Auctus Price Reaches $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 77.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Auctus has a total market cap of $347,737.52 and $51.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus token can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Auctus has traded 46.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.12 or 0.02764672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00193228 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,536,915 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

