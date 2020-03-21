Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOLD shares. Raymond James lowered Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

BOLD opened at $59.97 on Friday. Audentes Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

