Augur (REP) Market Cap Tops $96.10 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.74 or 0.00138768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Kraken, Binance and IDEX. In the last week, Augur has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $96.10 million and $31.55 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Augur

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Kraken, GOPAX, HitBTC, BitBay, Livecoin, AirSwap, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Cryptopia, ABCC, LATOKEN, Mercatox, Crex24, BX Thailand, IDEX, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Zebpay, Liqui, Poloniex, Upbit, Koinex, Bitbns, Bitsane, Bithumb, Gatecoin, Gate.io, ChaoEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

