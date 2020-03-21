Aurora (AOA) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.18 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Aurora token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Indodax, Kucoin and Bitinka. During the last week, Aurora has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $603,057.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00053540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000617 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.15 or 0.04403561 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00070329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038470 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015883 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011822 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Indodax, Bitinka and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.