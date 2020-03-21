Auroracoin (AUR) Price Tops $0.0711 on Exchanges

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 92% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00001148 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, ISX, Bittrex and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00034951 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00092253 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,231.47 or 1.00703305 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00072888 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000895 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000025 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000354 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ISX, Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.