Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Raised by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $37,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,942 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $726,000. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $8,337,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.70.

ADP stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.16 and a 200-day moving average of $166.26. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

