Autonio (NIO) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded up 39.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Autonio has traded 137.9% higher against the dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $170,971.34 and $1,070.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Ethfinex and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.43 or 0.02675352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00193435 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00040595 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036193 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official website is auton.io.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Exrates, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

