AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,081 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of AutoZone worth $161,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

NYSE AZO opened at $728.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,037.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $720.88 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,244.79.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.