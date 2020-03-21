AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of AutoZone worth $32,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 38.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 32.5% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,090.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,244.79.

AZO stock opened at $728.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,037.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,121.29. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $720.88 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.49 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

