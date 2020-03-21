AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 1.2% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of AutoZone worth $36,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO traded down $99.16 on Friday, hitting $728.13. 470,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,268. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,037.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,121.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $720.88 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. ValuEngine raised AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura reduced their target price on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,090.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,244.79.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.