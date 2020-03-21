AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of AvalonBay Communities worth $35,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 860.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $131.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $128.58 and a 1 year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVB. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.25.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

