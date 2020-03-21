Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,943 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Avantor by 20.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter worth $5,517,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $2,890,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter worth $204,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.15.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $10.41 on Friday. Avantor Inc has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avantor Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

