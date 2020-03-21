Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cross Research downgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVT opened at $23.05 on Friday. Avnet has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.