Axe (AXE) Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Axe has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $2.91 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004657 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000673 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001418 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000247 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.