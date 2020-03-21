B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average is $53.59.

