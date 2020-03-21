B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,626,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,936,000 after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,652,000 after acquiring an additional 146,835 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $229.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.71. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $384.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.1098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

