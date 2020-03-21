Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of Badger Meter worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 48.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 968.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMI traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 391,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,489. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.80. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $70.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMI. ValuEngine cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $354,347.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,930.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $1,286,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.