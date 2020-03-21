Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.10% of Baidu worth $42,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 14.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 3.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Baidu by 113.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Baidu by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.50 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.79.

Shares of BIDU opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.74 and a 200-day moving average of $117.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.72. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $186.22.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

