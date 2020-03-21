Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,169,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,253 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 4.20% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $42,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 46,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust now owns 360,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 715,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

BCSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, CEO Michael A. Ewald purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $205,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,805.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins purchased 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $248,251.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,680.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 51,159 shares of company stock worth $852,600 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BCSF traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.56. 627,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,220. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.